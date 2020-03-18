Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 25,562,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,827,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

