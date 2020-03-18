Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 183.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

UBER stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 78,106,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,283,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

