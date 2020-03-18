UBS Group AG Acquires 1,277,108 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001,883 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.