UBS Group AG Acquires 142,090 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Stryker worth $163,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $480,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. 5,090,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $126.05 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.