UBS Group AG Acquires 197,325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $169,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 1,757,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,905. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.