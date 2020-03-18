UBS Group AG Acquires 204,947 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.49% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $630,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,148,000.

VIG stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

