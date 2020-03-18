UBS Group AG Acquires 344,338 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Automatic Data Processing worth $213,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.70.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. 5,077,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.