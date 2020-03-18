UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,977,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,501,903 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

