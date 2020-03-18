UBS Group AG Buys 23,142 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Becton Dickinson and worth $175,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

NYSE BDX traded down $13.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,879. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

