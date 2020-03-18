UBS Group AG Buys 298,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $220,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,051. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

