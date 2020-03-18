UBS Group AG Buys 390,692 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $177,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,883. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

