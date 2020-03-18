UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,133,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.28. 5,186,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

