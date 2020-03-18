UBS Group AG Decreases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of CME Group worth $280,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 436,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,540,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CME Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,152,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CME Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $23.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. 4,326,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $137.49 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

