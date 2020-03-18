UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.88% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $291,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $146.64 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

