UBS Group AG Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $265,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,112,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

