UBS Group AG Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.44% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $194,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,415. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

