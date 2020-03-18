UBS Group AG Has $148.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $148,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,179,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,077,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 180,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 9,290,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

