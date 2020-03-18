UBS Group AG Has $167.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $167,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. 7,398,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,640. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.35 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

