UBS Group AG Has $188.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.49% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $188,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 264,154 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,213. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

