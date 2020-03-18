UBS Group AG Has $2.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.26% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,026,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.81. 3,017,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,986. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.42 and a one year high of $202.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

