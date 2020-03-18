UBS Group AG Has $268.77 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 11.86% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $268,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

PZA traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 5,775,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

