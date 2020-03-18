UBS Group AG Has $410.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.90% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $410,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after buying an additional 400,316 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,598,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,329. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

