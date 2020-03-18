UBS Group AG Has $438.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.48% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $438,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,318,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

