UBS Group AG Has $594.03 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631,619 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.75% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $594,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,787,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,787,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.