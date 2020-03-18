UBS Group AG Has $991.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $991,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 323,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $14.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.17. 21,952,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average is $311.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $228.78 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

