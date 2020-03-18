UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $316,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 552,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,018,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,254,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,574. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

