UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $209,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after buying an additional 1,323,369 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after buying an additional 379,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 6,246,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,569. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

