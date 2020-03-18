UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UBS Group AG owned about 3.56% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,003,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after buying an additional 478,779 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

