UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $166,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VBK stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. 560,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,138. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

