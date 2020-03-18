UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.82% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $971,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,101. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

