UBS Group AG Purchases 138,274 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $248,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 4,630,121 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

