UBS Group AG Purchases 180,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $307,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 14,420,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

