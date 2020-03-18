UBS Group AG Purchases 255,447 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 5.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,556,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 2,627,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,071. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

