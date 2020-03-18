UBS Group AG Purchases 81,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.31% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,069,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 57,760,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,620,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

