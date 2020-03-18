UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.99% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $206,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,158. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

