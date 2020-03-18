UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.31% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $156,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 241,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 235,555 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 3,703,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,638. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

