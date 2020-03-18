UBS Group AG Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $565,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. 3,065,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,012. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72.

