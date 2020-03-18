UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $265,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

IWS stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,371. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

