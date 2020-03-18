UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $169,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,818,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,183,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,927,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,189 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,491 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

