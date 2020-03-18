UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $224,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

