UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $304,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 15,712,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

