UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $256,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,962. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.