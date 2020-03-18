UBS Group AG Sells 14,416 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $287,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,073 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

