UBS Group AG Sells 157,683 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,683 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.18% of WellCare Health Plans worth $196,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $179,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,063,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

