UBS Group AG Sells 22,388 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.47% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $286,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

