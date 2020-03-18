UBS Group AG Sells 258,259 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $257,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,398 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

