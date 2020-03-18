UBS Group AG Sells 45,559 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $218,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,863. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

