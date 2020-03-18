UBS Group AG Sells 66,320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.59% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $638,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,555,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,032 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

