UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,372,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $208,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,061,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338,795. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

