UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 898,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.78% of Western Midstream Partners worth $158,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 108,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 136,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

WES stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 9,698,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,945. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

